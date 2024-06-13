The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,426,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,521 shares during the quarter. Lovesac comprises approximately 1.2% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lovesac worth $36,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in Lovesac by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $5,160,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $855,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group started coverage on Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,338.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.85. 94,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $415.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.86.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.06). Lovesac had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

