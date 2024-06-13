The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Down 40.9% in May

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Taiwan Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after acquiring an additional 51,086 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in The Taiwan Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter valued at $991,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 230,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 119,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TWN stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.50. 36,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,783. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60. The Taiwan Fund has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $41.85.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

