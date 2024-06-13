Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) CEO Quintin Kneen Sells 166,000 Shares

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) CEO Quintin Kneen sold 166,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total transaction of $17,224,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,099.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Quintin Kneen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of Tidewater stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $16,351,500.00.

Tidewater stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.04. The stock had a trading volume of 749,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,214. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.92. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $111.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $48.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tidewater by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

