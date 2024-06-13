TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Position Lowered by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 3.24% of TLGY Acquisition worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in TLGY Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $704,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TLGY Acquisition by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 300,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLGY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,148. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

