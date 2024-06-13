TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Shares Up 0.1%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.85. 5,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 23,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

TMX Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

