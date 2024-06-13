Tourmaline Oil Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2324 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TRMLF traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $969.72 million for the quarter.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

