Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $205.65

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $205.65, but opened at $200.25. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $199.37, with a volume of 76,002 shares changing hands.
Toyota Motor Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $267.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.37.
Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. The business had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.
