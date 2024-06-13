Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $205.65

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $205.65, but opened at $200.25. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $199.37, with a volume of 76,002 shares changing hands.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $267.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. The business had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 15,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

