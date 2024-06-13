Traders Purchase High Volume of Virgin Galactic Put Options (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 36,969 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 98% compared to the average volume of 18,674 put options.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Virgin Galactic stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 64,066,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,572,326. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $308.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Virgin Galactic shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 17th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 14th.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 5,301.61% and a negative return on equity of 87.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPCE. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

