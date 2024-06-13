Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 56,232 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 571% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,380 call options.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,673 shares of company stock worth $47,573,557 in the last ninety days. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Williams Trading raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DKS traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $220.40. The stock had a trading volume of 783,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,791. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.98. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $229.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

