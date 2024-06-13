Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the May 15th total of 63,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 633,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Treasure Global Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TGL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,483. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.00. Treasure Global has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter. Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 573.71% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

