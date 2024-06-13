Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

TRIB opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

