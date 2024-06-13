TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One TrueFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $224.46 million and approximately $126.13 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,141,954,141 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,141,951,666.1208317 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.19695229 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $84,625,224.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

