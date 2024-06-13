Truist Financial Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $125.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.58.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $121.48 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.81.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,563. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Targa Resources by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

