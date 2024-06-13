Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells $123,602.64 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $123,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,053,978.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $52.44 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

