Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 655,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 2.9% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $29,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,984 shares of company stock worth $40,279,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,766,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,943,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.06 billion, a PE ratio of 114.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

