Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Up 77.9% in May

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the May 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ucommune International Trading Down 2.4 %

Ucommune International stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 79,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,038. Ucommune International has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

