Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,577 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.4% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Union Pacific worth $193,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 39.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in Union Pacific by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Union Pacific by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of UNP traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.58. The firm has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.06 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

