United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. United Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading

