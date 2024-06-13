Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Hits New 12-Month High at $194.98

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $194.98 and last traded at $194.16, with a volume of 604153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLED. TD Cowen increased their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

