Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,730. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $532.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.80. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.
