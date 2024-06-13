Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,730. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $532.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.80. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 6,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,141.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert F. Mccadden acquired 2,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.38 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,252.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 6,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,141.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

