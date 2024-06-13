Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Position Decreased by GeoSphere Capital Management LLC

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 984,779 shares during the quarter. Uranium Energy comprises 1.9% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 481.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 59,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 49,102 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 788,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,888,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 99,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 196,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 92,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,704. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

