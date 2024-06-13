US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:UTWY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.28. 33,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,755. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

