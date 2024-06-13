USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on USAC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.43 million. On average, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $38,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,544,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,079,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,770.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $38,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,544,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,079,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,127,731 shares of company stock worth $153,764,903 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 280,491 shares in the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $4,429,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,775,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $2,814,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

