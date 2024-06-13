Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTZ. Stephens lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UTZ

Utz Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently -96.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 66,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $1,284,225.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,315,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,040,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 397,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $7,464,322.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 66,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $1,284,225.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,315,693 shares in the company, valued at $45,040,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Utz Brands by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 1,428.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.