Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Trading Up 13.6%

Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 137,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 66,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Valeo Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Valeo Pharma alerts:

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.30 million.

Valeo Pharma Company Profile

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, a LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, a LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, for the treatment of Idiopathic Parkinson's disease; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.