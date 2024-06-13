VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Short Interest Update

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the May 15th total of 194,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,000.

NASDAQ:DAPP traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $12.20. 488,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58.

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

