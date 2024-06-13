Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 255,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.83. 41,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,700. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $184.34. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.54.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

