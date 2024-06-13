Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Cut by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 6.2% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,226,000 after buying an additional 1,334,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,150,000 after buying an additional 244,927 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,222,000 after buying an additional 410,848 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 836,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,895,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $43.64. 4,471,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,722,116. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

