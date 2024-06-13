Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Position Lowered by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 11.4% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $21,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,035,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VGK traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.86. 311,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,537. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.56.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

