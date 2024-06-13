Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of First County Bank CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 464.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,448,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,789,000 after acquiring an additional 25,843 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VUG traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $371.22. 819,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $373.57.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

