Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 2.1% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 191,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,320,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,205,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.48. 19,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,514. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.85.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.