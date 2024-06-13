Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $193.78

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $193.78 and last traded at $193.55, with a volume of 52888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.25.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,361,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,320,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 251,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,799,000 after buying an additional 97,627 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,409.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after buying an additional 82,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,543,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

