Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,091 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,176. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

