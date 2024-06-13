Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $493.66

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $493.66 and last traded at $493.53, with a volume of 3770448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $492.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $451.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $477.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

