Verasity Self Reported Market Cap Hits $38.57 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $38.57 million and $10.10 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001714 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network."

