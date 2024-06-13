Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Versus Systems Stock Down 12.2 %

VS traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,802. Versus Systems has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 7,480.35% and a negative return on equity of 204.20%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Analysts predict that Versus Systems will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Versus Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Versus Systems

Versus Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.