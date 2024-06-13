VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Eight Capital

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on VerticalScope from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on VerticalScope from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.
