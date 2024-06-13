Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.96 and last traded at $91.05. 3,026,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 8,298,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Vertiv Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 87.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

