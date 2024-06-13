Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Gap Up to $8.70

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $9.75. Vicarious Surgical shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 4,563 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 6.9 %
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.30. Equities analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Vicarious Surgical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,623,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 269,523 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $207,000. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
