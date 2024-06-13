VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,793 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

