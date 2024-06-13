VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Short Interest Up 113.3% in May

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the May 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFLO. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter worth $264,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,312,000.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 57,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,001. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $297.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.