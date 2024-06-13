Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, June 17th

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 17th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 14th.

Virgin Galactic Trading Down 5.1 %

SPCE opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 5,301.61% and a negative return on equity of 87.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SPCE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

