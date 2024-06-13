Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 129.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a market cap of $807.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $264,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

