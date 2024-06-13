VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the May 15th total of 289,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 775,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,314. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -169.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VTEX has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $9.59.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. VTEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 87,947 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

