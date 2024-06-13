Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.08.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vulcan Materials

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $249.12 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.