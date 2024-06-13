Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Insider Adam Storm Sells 7,803 Shares

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) insider Adam Storm sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $11,782.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,340,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,723.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Storm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Adam Storm sold 2,673 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $4,036.23.

On Thursday, June 6th, Adam Storm sold 4,824 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $7,380.72.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Adam Storm sold 3,280 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $4,952.80.

On Thursday, May 30th, Adam Storm sold 13,999 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $21,558.46.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Adam Storm sold 5,712 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $9,082.08.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Adam Storm sold 6,880 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $11,214.40.

On Monday, May 20th, Adam Storm sold 29,443 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $50,053.10.

On Friday, May 17th, Adam Storm sold 12,739 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $24,841.05.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PET traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 31,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,386. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. Wag! Group Co. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PET shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

