Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wah Fu Education Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WAFU traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,458. Wah Fu Education Group has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.
About Wah Fu Education Group
