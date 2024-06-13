Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFU traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,458. Wah Fu Education Group has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

