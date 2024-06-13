Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $81.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $66.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $66.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $533.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $67.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,236,499 shares of company stock worth $866,761,345. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,601 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 53,941 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 57,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.