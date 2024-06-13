Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Down 4.6%

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 12,027,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 27,739,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

WBD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 343,854 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,879,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,588,000 after buying an additional 186,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 187,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

