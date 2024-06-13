Wells Fargo & Company Increases Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $415.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $378.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.57. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $216.95 and a one year high of $389.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $112,081,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after buying an additional 231,887 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after buying an additional 154,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after buying an additional 142,884 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

